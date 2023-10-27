Lauren Flynn’s hat trick carries No. 1 Florida State to 5-0 win and clinches ACC regular season championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Number one ranked Florida State beat North Carolina State 5-0 on Thursday night to clinch the ACC regular season championship.

The Seminoles hosted NC State for senior night where senior, Lauren Flynn, racked up a hat trick scoring three consecutive goals.

Florida State is off for the next week but will prepare to travel to Cary, North Carolina for the ACC Tournament.

They will play the winner of North Carolina vs Pitt Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The ACC Championship game will be played on Sunday, November 5th at noon and can be streamed on ESPNU.

