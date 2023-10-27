Overnight Tallahassee shooting leaves two men injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting took place early Friday morning, leaving two men with gunshot wounds.

This is the 90th shooting of the year in Tallahassee.

The shooting took place around 1:57 a.m.

Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Mill Street, according to TPD. Once officers arrived, a crowd was located, attempting to disperse from the event, the police department says.

The map below depicts the area of the alleged shooting incident.

Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his wrist. A second man was discovered with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Their injuries were both non-life-threatening, per TPD.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD says it is unclear if the victims were the target of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

