‘Rallying with the Eagles’: Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Morning Pep Rally was back on the road early Friday morning ahead of the North Florida Christian Eagles and Munroe Bobcats match up.

NFC has won 5 of the last 6 games, with a nail biting loss last week. They are looking to get on track Friday night in their last regular season game before heading into the playoffs.

The Eagles are coming into this match up as the newly crowned district champs.

The Eagles brought the energy to their gymnasium with members of the football team, cheer team and student section in attendance.

