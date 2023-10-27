Tell Me Something Good
Thomas University looks to build off first win of the season

There’s a lot to say about confidence when it comes to sport, and the Night Hawks of Thomas University are walking around with a little bit of swagger.
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to say about confidence when it comes to sport, and the Night Hawks of Thomas University are walking around with a little bit of swagger this week after getting their first win of the season over the weekend.

It’s a sign that what they’re doing is starting to show. Sure, there’s still a lot this group has to improve on, but winning breeds winning, and this is a feeling this team looks to build upon.

“If we can get another one under our belts, and they’ll start seeing yes, we did it this way week one when we played and we won,” said head coach Orlando Mitjans. “Then we veered away from doing it that way, then we did it this past week and we won, and if we can win again doing it the right way, hopefully it’ll start sinking in and the hopefully the light will come on for some of these young men.”

TU travels to Webber this weekend. Kick-off is at 1:30 on Saturday.

