Thomas University looks to build off first win of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to say about confidence when it comes to sport, and the Night Hawks of Thomas University are walking around with a little bit of swagger this week after getting their first win of the season over the weekend.

It’s a sign that what they’re doing is starting to show. Sure, there’s still a lot this group has to improve on, but winning breeds winning, and this is a feeling this team looks to build upon.

“If we can get another one under our belts, and they’ll start seeing yes, we did it this way week one when we played and we won,” said head coach Orlando Mitjans. “Then we veered away from doing it that way, then we did it this past week and we won, and if we can win again doing it the right way, hopefully it’ll start sinking in and the hopefully the light will come on for some of these young men.”

TU travels to Webber this weekend. Kick-off is at 1:30 on Saturday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.