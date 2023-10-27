Wendi Adelson testifies for nearly 3 hours in brother’s murder for hire trial, will return to witness stand Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wendi Adelson took the stand Thursday denying any involvement in the murder of her ex-husband and adamantly refuting any suggestion that her family was responsible for his death.

“Your family had your ex-husband killed to try to help you, didn’t they?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“No, that’s completely untrue,” Wendi Adelson said.

Wendi’s brother Charlie Adelson is on trial for murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the death of her ex-husband, FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Markel was shot to death as he pulled into his driveway on July 18, 2014. Three other people have already been convicted in the murder for hire plot - Charlie Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua and hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera.

Both the prosecution and defense asked Wendi Adelson about comments her brother made about buying her a television as a divorce present because it was cheaper than hiring a hit man.

“So Charlie made that joke many times, right?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said.

“He did,” Wendi Adelson replied.

“He never told you he actually looked into hiring a hitman, right?” Rashbaum asked.

“No.”

Wendi Adelson testified about her tumultuous marriage to Dan Markel and their divorce almost a year to the day before the murder. Attorneys on both sides asked her about a thick file which detailed the couple’s bitter divorce and battle over relocating the children to South Florida.

“Do you recall a time when you and Charlie were down in South Florida and you told him that you were having marital problems?” Rashbaum asked. “What was Charlie’s reaction to that?”

“I remember him saying, you know, life is short. So if you’re unhappy, then you can make a different choice,” Wendi Adelson answered.

Wendi Adelson testified for nearly three hours Thursday in the murder for hire trial of her brother, Charlie Adelson. (WCTV)

During questioning Thursday afternoon, prosecutors also zeroed in on claims made by the defense in opening statements earlier in the day that Katherine Magbanua was the “mastermind” of the murder for hire plot and Charlie Adelson was extorted by her and the hitmen.

“When did you learn that Katherine Magbanua was blackmailing your brother for the murder of your ex-husband?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“Today,” Wendi Adelson said.

“So he never told you?”

“No,” Wendi Adelson said.

“And all of the years this has been pending, your brother has known who killed your child’s father and you didn’t know?”

“I did not know,” Wendi Adelson said.

The judge halted testimony around 5:30 p.m. and sent jurors home after a full day that included opening arguments and testimony from four other witnesses.

Testimony will resume Friday morning.

WCTV Legal Analyst Joe Bodiford gave his perspective on day 1 of testimony.

WCTV Legal Analyst Joe Bodiford gave his perspective on day 1 of testimony in the Charlie Adelson trial.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.