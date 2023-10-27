What’s Brewing - Leon High School Haunted House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Leon High School is set to open its doors for a haunted house this Halloween season.

The haunted house is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is open to the public and tickets are $10.

The haunted house is being ran by various clubs, including the arts, culture club, and anchor club. The event is an opportunity for students to enjoy and show school spirit.

