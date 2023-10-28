Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

7-year-old saves sister after grandfather gets carjacked at gunpoint, family says

A 7-year-old girl helped save her little sister’s life after a man held their grandfather at gunpoint during a carjacking. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A young girl in Tennessee saved her little sister’s life after a man held their grandfather at gunpoint.

WSMV reports that the situation happened Wednesday afternoon when the girls’ grandfather Luis Mena was picking them up from a Nashville-area day care.

According to police, Elijah McDowell was the suspect involved. He is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint before the confrontation with Mena.

Nashville police said McDowell ended up crashing that vehicle on Interstate 440 and ran to a nearby residential area where he spotted the grandfather.

Mena said he was picking up his grandkids from day care when McDowell attempted to steal his car while wearing a ski mask.

According to Mena, McDowell came up behind his pickup truck that also had his two granddaughters, 7-year-old Amy and 3-year-old Stephanie, in the back seat.

Mena said McDowell opened the door and demanded he get out.

“We started fighting,” Mena said. “He grabbed me from my T-shirt and threw me to the ground.”

Mena said he was knocked unconscious as McDowell took off in his truck.

“What made me conscious again was when one of my little kids cried,” Mena said. “That was my biggest worry, not only was my truck getting stolen, but with my girls in it.”

He said the cry sounded like it came from nearby and realized Amy had just saved her sister.

“When I was fighting with the guy she jumped from the truck and pulled her sister out so they could escape,” Mena said.

Mena said he thanks God for Amy’s intelligence.

“The materialistic things come and go. But my girls don’t,” he said.

Police said McDowell was later taken into custody after a pursuit. He is facing multiple charges and has been convicted of violent felonies before in Rutherford County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTOS: Charlie Adelson listens during the first day of testimony in his murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial
Wakulla County property appraiser implements hiring freeze, pay freeze after multi-million...
How the Wakulla County Property Appraiser’s Office made a multi-million dollar tax error
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
A shooting took place early Friday morning, leaving two men with gunshot wounds.
Overnight Tallahassee shooting leaves two men injured

Latest News

Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial
PHOTOS: Charlie Adelson listens during the first day of testimony in his murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
Wendi Adelson takes stand in brother's murder trial
Wendi Adelson takes stand in brother's murder trial
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Testimony begins in Charlie Adelson's murder-for-hire trial
Testimony begins in Charlie Adelson's murder-for-hire trial