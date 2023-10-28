Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Luis Rivera took the stand Friday afternoon and described the moment his friend Sigfredo Garcia killed Dan Markel on July 18, 2014.

“Garcia jumped out and shot him,” Rivera said.

“How many times?” assistant state attorney Georgia Cappleman asked.

“Twice,” Rivera replied.

“Where was he standing when he fired the shots?”

“Right in front of the driver’s side, right by the driver,” Rivera said.

“Did you see what the victim did during this attack?”

“He put his hands up,” Rivera said.

Rivera described fleeing Tallahassee after the murder in a rented Prius and turning their phones back on.

“He called Katie,” Rivera said. “He told her ‘Everything is done.’ She’s like ‘I know.’ And he’s like, ‘Where’s the money?’”

Rivera said he, Garcia and Garcia’s girlfriend Katherine Magbanua split a $100,000 payment for killing Markel. His cut was $37,000.

“How was it packaged?” Cappleman asked.

“A hundred staples,” Rivera said.

“All hundred dollar bills.”

“Yes ma’am.”

“And what do you mean by staples?”

“They were all stapled. It was a thousand dollars. Each thousand dollars stapled in the top corner.”

Rivera told prosecutors he was hired by Garcia, and Garcia was hired by Katherine Magbanua, but the money came from Charlie and Wendi Adelson.

“The dentists,” Rivera said. “I called them the dentists at the time.”

“The dentists?” Cappleman asked.

“Like, Wendi and her brother,” Rivera replied.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman asked Rivera about the defense theory that Charlie had nothing to do with it and that Magbanua, Rivera, and Garcia got the idea to kill Markel and then extort Charlie. Rivera said that wasn’t true.

“I know your purpose was money,” Cappleman said. “But whoever did the hiring had their own purpose, right?”

“Yes,” Rivera said.

“And what was your understanding of that purpose?”

“For the kids.”

“To get these kids.”

“Get the kids back.”

Rivera spent about an hour on the stand Friday afternoon and will take the stand again on Monday morning for cross examination.

