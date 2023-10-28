Tell Me Something Good
Fire reported at Jefferson Co. hurricane debris site

Fire at hurricane debris site in Jefferson County.
Fire at hurricane debris site in Jefferson County.(Jefferson County Fire Rescue/ Facebook)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a hurricane debris site in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue posted pictures to their Facebook of the fire that was reported at the Goldberg location.

In the pictures, you could see tall flames coming from a large debris pile of what looked to be mostly trees.

