Football Friday Night: Oct. 27 scoreboard
It’s Week 10 in Florida and Week 11 in Georgia
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
You can catch up on last week’s scores here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Wakulla at Suwannee
|Wakulla
|24-21
|Lincoln at Chiles
|Lincoln
|13-6
|Munroe at NFC
|NFC
|63-26
|Arnold at Rickards
|Rickards
|66-3
|Gadsden Co. at Godby
|Gadsden Co.
|46-28
|Marianna at Florida High
|Florida High
|38-0
|Madison Co. at Chiefland
|Madison Co.
|44-2
|Trenton at Hamilton Co.
|Hamilton Co.
|27-13
|Jefferson Co. at Lafayette
|Lafayette
|38-8
|Taylor Co. at Chipley
|Chipley
|15-14
|Blountstown at Liberty Co.
|Blountstown
|41-0
|Port St. Joe at Sneads
|Sneads
|48-21
|Flint River Academy at Aucilla Christian
|Aucilla Christian
|31-7
|Maclay at Rocky Bayou Christian
|Branford at Bishop McLaughlin
|Crestview at Leon (Thu.)
|Crestview
|39-14
|FAMU DRS at St. John Paul II (Thu.)
|St. John Paul II
|47-0
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Lee at Thomas Co. Central
|Thomas Co. Central
|31-24
|Terrell Academy at Brookwood
|Brookwood
|52-37
|Bainbridge at Hardaway
|Bainbridge
|42-0
|Valdosta at Colquitt Co.
|Colquitt Co.
|44-20
|Deerfield-Windsor at Valwood
|Valwood
|52-6
|Pataula Charter at Georgia Christian
|Bacon Co. at Brooks Co.
|Brooks Co.
|35-7
|Charlton Co. at Clinch Co.
|Clinch Co.
|34-7
|Seminole Co. at Terrell Co.
|Baconton Charter at Miller Co.
|Miller Co.
|55-6
|Randolph-Clay at Mitchell Co.
|Atkinson Co. at Lanier Co.
|Lanier Co.
|56-13
|Thomasville at Crisp Co.
|Crisp Co.
|61-22
|Irwin Co. at Early Co.
|Irwin Co.
|31-29
|Dodge Co. at Berrien
|Berrien
|28-0
|Fitzgerald at Cook
|Cook
|14-7
|Lowndes at Richmond Hill
|Richmond Hill
|37-14
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.