Football Friday Night: Oct. 27 scoreboard

It’s Week 10 in Florida and Week 11 in Georgia
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Wakulla at SuwanneeWakulla24-21
Lincoln at ChilesLincoln13-6
Munroe at NFCNFC63-26
Arnold at RickardsRickards66-3
Gadsden Co. at GodbyGadsden Co.46-28
Marianna at Florida HighFlorida High38-0
Madison Co. at ChieflandMadison Co.44-2
Trenton at Hamilton Co.Hamilton Co.27-13
Jefferson Co. at LafayetteLafayette38-8
Taylor Co. at ChipleyChipley15-14
Blountstown at Liberty Co.Blountstown41-0
Port St. Joe at SneadsSneads48-21
Flint River Academy at Aucilla ChristianAucilla Christian31-7
Maclay at Rocky Bayou Christian
Branford at Bishop McLaughlin
Crestview at Leon (Thu.)Crestview39-14
FAMU DRS at St. John Paul II (Thu.)St. John Paul II47-0

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Lee at Thomas Co. CentralThomas Co. Central31-24
Terrell Academy at BrookwoodBrookwood52-37
Bainbridge at HardawayBainbridge42-0
Valdosta at Colquitt Co.Colquitt Co.44-20
Deerfield-Windsor at ValwoodValwood52-6
Pataula Charter at Georgia Christian
Bacon Co. at Brooks Co.Brooks Co.35-7
Charlton Co. at Clinch Co.Clinch Co.34-7
Seminole Co. at Terrell Co.
Baconton Charter at Miller Co.Miller Co.55-6
Randolph-Clay at Mitchell Co.
Atkinson Co. at Lanier Co.Lanier Co.56-13
Thomasville at Crisp Co.Crisp Co.61-22
Irwin Co. at Early Co.Irwin Co.31-29
Dodge Co. at BerrienBerrien28-0
Fitzgerald at CookCook14-7
Lowndes at Richmond HillRichmond Hill37-14

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

