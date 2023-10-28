Football Friday Night: Oct. 27 scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Wakulla at Suwannee Wakulla 24-21 Lincoln at Chiles Lincoln 13-6 Munroe at NFC NFC 63-26 Arnold at Rickards Rickards 66-3 Gadsden Co. at Godby Gadsden Co. 46-28 Marianna at Florida High Florida High 38-0 Madison Co. at Chiefland Madison Co. 44-2 Trenton at Hamilton Co. Hamilton Co. 27-13 Jefferson Co. at Lafayette Lafayette 38-8 Taylor Co. at Chipley Chipley 15-14 Blountstown at Liberty Co. Blountstown 41-0 Port St. Joe at Sneads Sneads 48-21 Flint River Academy at Aucilla Christian Aucilla Christian 31-7 Maclay at Rocky Bayou Christian Branford at Bishop McLaughlin Crestview at Leon (Thu.) Crestview 39-14 FAMU DRS at St. John Paul II (Thu.) St. John Paul II 47-0

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Lee at Thomas Co. Central Thomas Co. Central 31-24 Terrell Academy at Brookwood Brookwood 52-37 Bainbridge at Hardaway Bainbridge 42-0 Valdosta at Colquitt Co. Colquitt Co. 44-20 Deerfield-Windsor at Valwood Valwood 52-6 Pataula Charter at Georgia Christian Bacon Co. at Brooks Co. Brooks Co. 35-7 Charlton Co. at Clinch Co. Clinch Co. 34-7 Seminole Co. at Terrell Co. Baconton Charter at Miller Co. Miller Co. 55-6 Randolph-Clay at Mitchell Co. Atkinson Co. at Lanier Co. Lanier Co. 56-13 Thomasville at Crisp Co. Crisp Co. 61-22 Irwin Co. at Early Co. Irwin Co. 31-29 Dodge Co. at Berrien Berrien 28-0 Fitzgerald at Cook Cook 14-7 Lowndes at Richmond Hill Richmond Hill 37-14

