Friends of Maclay Gardens prepare to present 12th annual Moon Over Maclay jazz festival

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Maclay Gardens is set to host its annual Moon Over Maclay festival this Sunday.

Stan Rosenthal and Matt Bledsoe stopped by the WTCV studio to discuss all the details.

The Moon Over Maclay kicks off on Sunday, October 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring drinks of their choice, food, blankets and lawn chairs.

The tickets are on sale now and they only have a few left. For more information and to score a ticket to the festival, click this link.

