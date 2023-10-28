Friends of Maclay Gardens prepare to present 12th annual Moon Over Maclay jazz festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Maclay Gardens is set to host its annual Moon Over Maclay festival this Sunday.

Stan Rosenthal and Matt Bledsoe stopped by the WTCV studio to discuss all the details.

The Moon Over Maclay kicks off on Sunday, October 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring drinks of their choice, food, blankets and lawn chairs.

The tickets are on sale now and they only have a few left. For more information and to score a ticket to the festival, click this link.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.