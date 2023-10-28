Tell Me Something Good
Great weather for a busy weekend across the Big Bend and South Georgia

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Mostly sunny skies with some rather warm temperatures over the next few days.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny and warm both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s and overnight lows near 60.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Halloween with afternoon high temperatures near 80. In the evening, temperatures will drop into the 60s and then 50s as a cold front moves through later in the day. This will set up for a cool and breezy Wednesday with highs only in the mid-60s, and dropping into the low 40s overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Tammy is still out in the middle of the Atlantic, not posing a risk to anyone. We will monitor an area for potential tropical development down in the Southern Caribbean for the next several days, but the chances for any development at this time are low.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

