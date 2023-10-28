Lanier County softball punches ticket to A Division II state title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lanier County softball team beat Washington-Wilkes 7-0 Friday to seal up a spot in Saturday’s A Division II state title game.

The championship game starts at 1:00. If they win, they Lady Bulldogs win the state title. If they lose, the if game will be forced, which will be played immediately after.

