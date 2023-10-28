‘Noles host ACC Cross Country Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday morning at Apalachee Regional Park the Florida State Seminoles took the course for the ACC Cross Country Championships. The Seminole men finished fifth in the 8k with Junior runner David Mullarkey coming in third among all competitors with a time of 25:11.5.

The FSU women finished 11th on the day after their 6k run with former Lincoln Trojan Alyson Churchill coming in sixth for the ‘Noles running a 19:49.5.

