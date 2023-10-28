Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were on the scene of a reported crash with injuries Saturday around 6:10 p.m.

The crash was located in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 249.

A Florida 511 camera captured the moment a medical helicopter from Shands Hospital in Gainesville was seen taking off from the scene around 7 p.m.

A serious crash closes all lanes of interstate 10 in Madison County. (Florida 511)

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

