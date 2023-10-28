TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman has died after being shot Saturday morning in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Authorities said it happened around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Palm Beach Street.

According to officials the woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation in the 600 block of Palm Beach St.

At approximately 10:00 am, one victim, an adult female was shot and transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. pic.twitter.com/x9dvn7fny2 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) October 28, 2023

No other details were immediately available.

TPD is asking anyone who might have information to call 850-891-4200 or give an anonymous tip at 850-574-TIPS.

According to WCTV’s internal tracker, this case marks Tallahassee’s 23rd shooting death in 2023.

This is a developing story.

