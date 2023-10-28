Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman has died after being shot Saturday morning in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Authorities said it happened around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Palm Beach Street.

According to officials the woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

TPD is asking anyone who might have information to call 850-891-4200 or give an anonymous tip at 850-574-TIPS.

According to WCTV’s internal tracker, this case marks Tallahassee’s 23rd shooting death in 2023.

This is a developing story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial
A shooting took place early Friday morning, leaving two men with gunshot wounds.
Overnight Tallahassee shooting leaves two men injured
PHOTOS: Charlie Adelson listens during the first day of testimony in his murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
Thomas County Central Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: Oct. 27 scoreboard and full replay
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Dan Markel’s divorce lawyer, Charlie’s ex-girlfriend Ms. Umchinda, Wendi, Lacasse, Charlie’s...
Day 2 of testimony in Charlie Adelson's trial - Part 3
NorthFlora Collective is happy to answer any questions you may have about your plants and can...
In the Spotlight: NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for African violets
NorthFlora Collective is happy to answer any questions you may have about your plants and can...
In the Spotlight: NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for african violets
Friends of Maclay Gardens prepare to present 12th annual Moon Over Maclay jazz festival
Friends of Maclay Gardens prepare to present 12th annual Moon Over Maclay jazz festival