Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Wakulla’s early fourth quarter efforts locks in district title over Suwannee

Wakulla beats Suwannee 24-21 to clinch their district championship title.
Wakulla beats Suwannee 24-21 to clinch their district championship title.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla quarterback Haden Klees connects with wide receiver Samron Bronson twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead and carry the War Eagles to victory 24-21 over Suwannee.

Wakulla trailed Suwannee 14-10 at the half. The score would hold in the third quarter which would lead to a fourth quarter shoot out.

This is our game of the week and we will continue to update this story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial
A shooting took place early Friday morning, leaving two men with gunshot wounds.
Overnight Tallahassee shooting leaves two men injured
PHOTOS: Charlie Adelson listens during the first day of testimony in his murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Wakulla County property appraiser implements hiring freeze, pay freeze after multi-million...
How the Wakulla County Property Appraiser’s Office made a multi-million dollar tax error

Latest News

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Football Friday Night logo
Football Friday Night: Oct. 27 scoreboard
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
'Rallying with the Eagles': Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian
‘Rallying with the Eagles’: Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian