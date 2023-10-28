Wakulla’s early fourth quarter efforts locks in district title over Suwannee

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla quarterback Haden Klees connects with wide receiver Samron Bronson twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead and carry the War Eagles to victory 24-21 over Suwannee.

Wakulla trailed Suwannee 14-10 at the half. The score would hold in the third quarter which would lead to a fourth quarter shoot out.

This is our game of the week and we will continue to update this story.

