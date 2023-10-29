Cooler weather set to arrive on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After some dense morning fog begins to lift, our Sunday will be another warm and sunny one with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight tonight.

Monday will bring more of that morning fog, and then mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s. A cold front will begin sweeping across our area on Tuesday. The chance for rain on Tuesday is very slim, but not zero. High temperatures on Halloween will only reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday morning will start out in the mid-40s, warming up into the mid-60s in the afternoon. It will be breezy and sunny. The coldest start will be Thursday morning, with low temperatures near 40 degrees.

In the tropics, There is an area of low pressure just to the southeast of the Bahamas with a decent chance of becoming something tropical over the next couple of days. IF it does develop, it will be short-lived, and will not impact the Gulf Coast.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.