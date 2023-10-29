Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lanier County softball wins first state championship in schools history

Lanier County dominates Glascock County 6-2 to clinch their first softball state championship...
Lanier County dominates Glascock County 6-2 to clinch their first softball state championship on Saturday.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WCTV) - Lanier County dominates Glascock County 6-2 in the 1A DII softball state championship on Saturday.

The Lady Dawgs were one win away heading into the championship series and would get the job done in game one especially since they lost in game two last season.

The game started out as a pitchers duel through three innings until Lanier’s bats finally got hot.

Senior pitcher Jaden Benefield hit a line drive triple that would put her in good position to score. Sayla Schade’s bunt would bring Benefield home and the Bulldogs would go up 1-0 in the top of the third.

That score would hold until the bottom of the fourth when the Panthers, Jacey Usry, hit a two run home run to give Glascock the lead 2-1.

Top of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs would get Newbern and Shade on second and third base and sophomore Brilee Burkhalter crushes the ball out of the park to score a three run home run to put Lanier County up 4-2.

Lanier County would not stop the fun anytime soon. Top of the sixth and Jacie Faircloth blasts a solo home run to make the score 5-2.

Burkhalter would tack on an RBI single to hold a good lead for the Lady Dawgs 6-2.

Bottom of the seventh inning and all senior pitcher Jaden Benefield would need to do it get three outs and she does just that.

Benefield struck out three Panther batters to clinch their first softball state championship.

“It was our goal from the beginning to get back to where we were last year and to get back and it felt so good to do it back on the field we lost last year,” said Lanier County head coach Ben Davis. “And to come win today, and to get that victory, that sweet sweet victory. The girls did an absolutely amazing job today, Jaden Benefield in the circle, is our hero of this team today. Just worked extremely hard in the circle.”

Benefield said, “It was very cool. I’m glad we can be the first to do it in Lanier County.”

The win is also the first state championship in any sport for Lanier County.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial
Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
A shooting took place early Friday morning, leaving two men with gunshot wounds.
Overnight Tallahassee shooting leaves two men injured
PHOTOS: Charlie Adelson listens during the first day of testimony in his murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

Latest News

Seminoles Head Coach Mike Norvell on the sideline
Coleman and Travis help No. 4 Florida State roll past Wake Forest 41-16 to stay unbeaten
ACC Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, FL
‘Noles host ACC Cross Country Championships
Wakulla rallies back in the fourth quarter to beat Suwannee 24-21
Wakulla QB Haden Klees connects with WR Samron Bronson twice in the fourth quarter to take the...
Wakulla’s early fourth quarter efforts locks in district title over Suwannee