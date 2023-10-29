Lanier County softball wins first state championship in schools history

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WCTV) - Lanier County dominates Glascock County 6-2 in the 1A DII softball state championship on Saturday.

The Lady Dawgs were one win away heading into the championship series and would get the job done in game one especially since they lost in game two last season.

The game started out as a pitchers duel through three innings until Lanier’s bats finally got hot.

Senior pitcher Jaden Benefield hit a line drive triple that would put her in good position to score. Sayla Schade’s bunt would bring Benefield home and the Bulldogs would go up 1-0 in the top of the third.

That score would hold until the bottom of the fourth when the Panthers, Jacey Usry, hit a two run home run to give Glascock the lead 2-1.

Top of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs would get Newbern and Shade on second and third base and sophomore Brilee Burkhalter crushes the ball out of the park to score a three run home run to put Lanier County up 4-2.

Lanier County would not stop the fun anytime soon. Top of the sixth and Jacie Faircloth blasts a solo home run to make the score 5-2.

Burkhalter would tack on an RBI single to hold a good lead for the Lady Dawgs 6-2.

Bottom of the seventh inning and all senior pitcher Jaden Benefield would need to do it get three outs and she does just that.

Benefield struck out three Panther batters to clinch their first softball state championship.

“It was our goal from the beginning to get back to where we were last year and to get back and it felt so good to do it back on the field we lost last year,” said Lanier County head coach Ben Davis. “And to come win today, and to get that victory, that sweet sweet victory. The girls did an absolutely amazing job today, Jaden Benefield in the circle, is our hero of this team today. Just worked extremely hard in the circle.”

Benefield said, “It was very cool. I’m glad we can be the first to do it in Lanier County.”

The win is also the first state championship in any sport for Lanier County.

