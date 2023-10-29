Tell Me Something Good
Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on how to keep pups comfortable during Halloween festivities

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s dog training stopped by WCTV to share helpful tips on how to keep your dog comfortable during Halloween festivities.

Morgan suggests if you’re participating in trick or treating with your dog to try on the costume beforehand to get your pooch comfortable in its costume and make sure you carry identification on your pup with you.

If you’re a home that is passing out candy and your pup gets nervous around people, she suggested placing them in a room with some white noise and maybe a treat of sorts to help with anxiety.

If you bring home candy, make sure it is put in a cabinet and not just on the counter to ensure a pup can’t get to it.

To learn more, you can visit Morgan’s Dog Training here.

