Annual FCA Bobby Bowden Memorial Golf Tournament honors Mike Martin

By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, the FCA held it’s Annual Bobby Bowden Memorial Golf Tournament, an organization that was near and dear to the legendary coach’s heart.

This year’s honoree for the tournament was former Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin, who recently went public with his diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Former players, friends, and supporters of both legendary coaches playing in the tournament this afternoon, an outpouring that means a lot to 11′s family.

“It makes you get a little teary eyed, because again, he is such a great man that loves the Lord and wanted the best for everybody,” said Mike Martin, Jr. “Dad was really honored that he was being honored, and so is the whole Martin family. We’re just really proud, and it’s a great partnership.”

Money raised from the tournament goes straight into the FCA ministry locally.

Latest News

