Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

