Florida Highway Patrol releases more details following Saturday crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious crash occurred Saturday in Madison County, causing traffic to be backed up.

WCTV reported Saturday that the crash was located in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 249.

A serious crash closes all lanes of interstate 10 in Madison County. (Florida 511)

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old man of Tallahassee was traveling westbound on I-10 at the mile marker 249 in the inside lane, and a 68-year-old man of Cairo was hauling a trailer while traveling eastbound on I-10 at mile marker 249 also but in the outside lane.

For an unknown reason, FHP said the 19-year-old entered the center grass median and continued to travel westbound through the median. He then entered the eastbound lanes of travel in the direct path of the 68-year-old man and his trailer, FHP said.

The 68-year-old was unable to avoid collision, according to FHP, which resulted in his front bumper colliding with the 19-year-old’s front bumper. The 68-year-old man then traveled towards the south shoulder and continued to travel eastbound down a large hill, FHP said, before colliding with a fence line where it came to a final rest. That’s according to FHP.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.