Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Ga. Poison Center pushes ‘common sense’ candy safety practices during Halloween

Halloween is on Tuesday, October 31st
The Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their...
The Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their guards down.(WAFB)
By Madison Foglio
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For 9-year-old McKinley, candy is top of mind this Halloween season. And with the most anticipated sugar rush of the year on Tuesday, the Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their guards down.

“This is the time of year where we feel it’s safe,” said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, executive director for the Georgia Poison Center, “And don’t even have to think about some of the products our kids pick up during the holiday season. This Halloween season.”

But for Lopez, the best form of defense is common sense. Items not in the original wrapping could present an allergy risk or even contain unsafe ingredients.

“Don’t eat candy along the picking way. Wait till you come home and sort out the candy,” said Lopez. “For products not in their original container, please consider, if in doubt, throw it out.”

Grandmother and healthcare worker Darlene Boyett says she’s very careful about where her grandkids get candy from.

“It would have to be someone I know or some of my friends. So it’s got to be a connection, not just random houses,” said Boyett.

And for McKinley, she says she’s going to do one thing different this year. She’s going to check her candy with her mom.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
Crash on Interstate 10
Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
Valdosta State University released a statement Monday regarding a student that died following a...
Valdosta State University releases statement following Remerton shooting that left one student dead
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has died following an automobile accident.
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident