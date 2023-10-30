Homecoming weekend kicks of at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students, faculty, and alumni reconnect and celebrate 136 years worth of history at Florida A&M University.

President Larry Robinson said this year is special because U.S. News and World Report ranked FAMU in the top 100 national public universities and in the top public historically black colleges and universities for the fifth year in a row.

One senior, YuKwon Toney, said this year’s homecoming is bittersweet because it’s his last homecoming as an undergrad, but he looks forward to returning for the years to come. He said he couldn’t be prouder to be a rattler.

“Just being able to have a place we can come and it feels like home. We’re getting educated and we’re preparing ourselves for our future and to do better in the future. I feel like an HBCU is essential to that,” said Toney.

President Robinson said the university has partnered with Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Tallahassee Police Department to increase security for homecoming.

“Everybody be on your Ps and Qs, so to speak. If you see something, say something and don’t hesitate. First, be safe but then enjoy yourself as well,” said Robinson.

The Tallahassee Police Department shared these tips for homecoming safety:

Remove valuable belongings from vehicle

Walk in pairs

Have patience on the roadways as traffic may be heavier in some areas

According to the university, the homecoming parade begins Saturday at 8am. The homecoming football game against Prairie View A&M begins at 4pm at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

For a full list of events visit: https://homecomingatfamu.com/

For parking, restrictions, and other gameday information visit: https://famuathletics.com/news/2023/9/14/famu-football-gameday-information.aspx

