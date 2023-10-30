Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has passed away following an automobile accident.
Jefferson County Manager Shannon Metty confirmed it to WCTV Monday.
In the Monday-released statement, Metty wrote:
