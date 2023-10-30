Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has passed away following an automobile accident.

Jefferson County Manager Shannon Metty confirmed it to WCTV Monday.

In the Monday-released statement, Metty wrote:

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we inform you that yesterday we lost our beloved Commissioner Stephen Walker in an automobile accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. As we learn more about services, we will keep you posted. At this time we ask that you allow the family to grieve in privacy.

This story will be updated once we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.