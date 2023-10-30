Katherine Magbanua on the stand in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is on the stand testifying against ex-boyfriend Charlie Adelson, who is accused in the 2014 murder for hire of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

“Who came up with the idea to kill Dan Markel?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“Charlie,” Magbanua said.

Magbanua - who is already serving a life sentence in the murder plot - says she did serve as a go-between in the murder for hire and lied in both of her previous trials.

“Was this a favor to Charlie Adelson?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“Yes,” Magbanua said.

Charlie Adelson listens Monday to the testimony of his ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua. (Julie Montanaro | WCTV)

Magbanua testified that her motive was also “financial.” She says she went to Charlie Adelson’s Ft. Lauderdale home the night of the murder to get the money.

“Were you in a panic when you arrived at is house?” Cappleman asked.

“I wasn’t in a panic but Charlie was,” Magbanua said. “He was kind of frantic, he had a gun in his hand...he was all over the place.”

Magbanua testified that Adelson gave her payment for the murder that night and the money was stapled together in stacks and was wet.

‘I believe his parents or his mom might have washed the money,” Magbanua said.

“Like physically washed it?” Cappleman said.

“Yes, ma’am,” Magbanua said.

Magbanua says she is not sure how much she was paid, but admitted the checks she subsequently received from the Adelson Institute were also payments for the murder, not for any work she did for the dental practice.

Magbanua said she did not threaten Charlie Adelson and did not extort him. She denied telling Adelson he better hand over the money within 48 hours or he and his family would be in danger.

“Did you threaten him in any way?” Cappleman asked.

“No ma’am,” Magbanua said.

“Did you try to extort money out of him?” Cappleman asked.

“No ma’am I did not,” Magbanua said.

Magbanua testified that she never told Adelson who committed the murder, referring to Sigfredo Garcia only as “a friend,” but says he may have had some idea.

“Did you ever blackmail him in any way?” Cappleman asked.

“No, I did not,” Magbanua said.

Magbanua admits she was speaking in code on some of the wire taps and undercover recordings.

Magbanua testified on cross examination that she was offered full immunity to give up Charlie Adelson, but says she didn’t take the deal.

“The real reason you didn’t cooperate, and you made it clear, is that Charlie Adelson had absolutely nothing to do with the murder of Professor Markel, isn’t that the case?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said.

“I didn’t cooperate because in order to give up Charlie I’d have to give up Sigfredo,” Magbanua said.

The defense attorney then started reading back excerpts of transcripts from her first and second trials in which she denied having anything to do with the murder and did not implicate either Charlie Adelson or Sigfredo Garcia.

“You realized that there are only two ways to get out of that prison, right?” Rashbaum asked.

“What are the two ways?” Magbanua replied.

“Well one way was in a coffin, right? The other way was cooperating against Charlie Adelson,” Rashbaum said.

“No sir, I wanted the truth to finally come out,” Magbanua said.

Rashbaum continued to point out lies from her first and second trials.

“I lied in my first and second trials to save myself,” Magbanua said.

“Just like you’re lying now?” Rashbaum asked.

Rashbaum pointed out Magbanua met with prosecutors on multiple occasions soon after she was convicted and sentenced to life.

“Did you give them any new evidence? Rashbaum asked. “It was just your words right?”

“Yes sir,” Magbanua said.

