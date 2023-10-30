LIVE BLOG: Convicted hitman Luis Rivera returns to testify in Adelson murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a decade ago, a murder in the capital city changed the lives of many.

Florida State University Professor and father Dan Markel was fatally shot in his Betton Hills driveway in broad daylight.

Since then, three people have convicted in his death. His ex-brother-in-law, Charlie Adelson, is the fourth person charged in the case. He’s accused of plotting and funding Markel’s murder-for-hire.

Prior to last week, the South Florida periodontist always claimed he had no connection to the 2014 homicide. But during opening statements, his defense changed course, saying he was was extorted to pay for the crime, threatened to pay or risk his family could be next.

In the first week of testimony, jurors heard from Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, his divorce lawyer, his investigators at the scene of the crime, and lastly, Luis Rivera, one of two men convicted of driving from the Miami area to Tallahassee to kill Markel.

He took a plea deal in 2016 to testify against his alleged co-conspirators for a lesser sentence.

Monday morning, Rivera will return to the stand for questioning by the defense.

You can watch video of the first week of testimony here:

8:44 a.m.: The defense questions Rivera

The jury is seated and so is convicted hitman Luis Rivera.

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum is questioning him.

ADELSON WEEK 2: Court is back in session and Luis Rivera is back on the stand in Charlie Adelson's murder-for-hire trial. The defense is questioning Rivera. Follow my coverage here: https://t.co/ir3Z8tnm9Y — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 30, 2023

The defense asked him if it was possible if Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua lied to him about their intentions in the crime. He asked if it was possible that they killed Markel to extort Charlie Adelson.

“I don’t know,” Rivera said.

Rivera testified that Garcia was in love with Magbanua, and Rivera considered the pair married.

“He would do anything for her, right?” Rashbaum asked.

“Anything,” Rivera responded.

Katherine Magbanua in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins on May 16, 2022, for her retrial in the murder of Dan Markel. She was found guilty. (WCTV)

According to Rivera, Magbanua was cheating on Garcia and “would only take him back if he did this job for her.” Under Rashbaum’s questioning, he said she was cheating on Garcia with “the dentist.”

The convict testified that Garcia began drinking heavily, doing drugs and couldn’t hold steady employment after Magbanua’s alleged affair.

The defense said Garcia attempted to run down Adelson with his car, and asked Rivera if he was angry.

“He was a good man,” Rivera said. “Anybody would get angry if your wife was doing another man.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.