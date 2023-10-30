Tell Me Something Good
LIVE BLOG: Convicted hitman Luis Rivera returns to testify in Adelson murder trial

Monday marks the start of the second week of Charlie Adelson’s murder-for-hire trial
Charlie Adelson's defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum addresses jurors during the first day of...
Charlie Adelson's defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum addresses jurors during the first day of testimony in his client's murder trial at the Leon County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.(WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a decade ago, a murder in the capital city changed the lives of many.

Florida State University Professor and father Dan Markel was fatally shot in his Betton Hills driveway in broad daylight.

Since then, three people have convicted in his death. His ex-brother-in-law, Charlie Adelson, is the fourth person charged in the case. He’s accused of plotting and funding Markel’s murder-for-hire.

Prior to last week, the South Florida periodontist always claimed he had no connection to the 2014 homicide. But during opening statements, his defense changed course, saying he was was extorted to pay for the crime, threatened to pay or risk his family could be next.

In the first week of testimony, jurors heard from Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, his divorce lawyer, his investigators at the scene of the crime, and lastly, Luis Rivera, one of two men convicted of driving from the Miami area to Tallahassee to kill Markel.

He took a plea deal in 2016 to testify against his alleged co-conspirators for a lesser sentence.

Monday morning, Rivera will return to the stand for questioning by the defense.

You can watch video of the first week of testimony here:

8:44 a.m.: The defense questions Rivera

The jury is seated and so is convicted hitman Luis Rivera.

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum is questioning him.

The defense asked him if it was possible if Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua lied to him about their intentions in the crime. He asked if it was possible that they killed Markel to extort Charlie Adelson.

“I don’t know,” Rivera said.

Rivera testified that Garcia was in love with Magbanua, and Rivera considered the pair married.

“He would do anything for her, right?” Rashbaum asked.

“Anything,” Rivera responded.

Katherine Magbanua in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins on May 16, 2022, for her...
Katherine Magbanua in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins on May 16, 2022, for her retrial in the murder of Dan Markel. She was found guilty. (WCTV)

According to Rivera, Magbanua was cheating on Garcia and “would only take him back if he did this job for her.” Under Rashbaum’s questioning, he said she was cheating on Garcia with “the dentist.”

The convict testified that Garcia began drinking heavily, doing drugs and couldn’t hold steady employment after Magbanua’s alleged affair.

The defense said Garcia attempted to run down Adelson with his car, and asked Rivera if he was angry.

