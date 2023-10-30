Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles. Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends," has died. He was 54.(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred,” according to the coroner’s office.

Perry died Saturday at age 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office updated its online report on Sunday for Perry’s death, saying that the cause of death is “deferred.”

“Deferred” means the autopsy has been completed, but the coroner needs more time and information to determine a cause of death.

A spokesperson confirmed to People that an autopsy has been completed, but results are pending a toxicology report, which may take weeks to complete.

Once the toxicology report comes back and the coroner has more information, a cause of death will be determined.

Perry was open about his nearly lifelong struggle with drug abuse and spoke about it in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Since the news of his death, tributes from celebrities and fans worldwide have been pouring in.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
Crash on Interstate 10
Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial
Fire at hurricane debris site in Jefferson County.
Fire reported at Jefferson Co. hurricane debris site
Lanier County dominates Glascock County 6-2 to clinch their first softball state championship...
Lanier County softball wins first state championship in schools history

Latest News

Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town...
Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause
Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town...
Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son