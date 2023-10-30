Tell Me Something Good
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Remerton bar shooting, GBI investigates

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley and WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation of a shooting incident that happened in Remerton early Sunday morning, that left one woman dead.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at around 2:40 a.m. the GBI was requested to initiate a murder investigation at The Pier Bar by the Remerton Police Department (RPD).

The victim has been identified as Brianna Long, 21, where she worked as a bartender. Long was transported to South Georgia Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to the release.

The shooting took place when mostly employees were left inside and a few patrons that were friends of employees. It was determined that the gunfire came from outside and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker.

According to GBI, the shooting was senseless and believed to have stemmed from some type of altercation that took place outside The Pier.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, or Remerton Police Department at (229) 247-2320.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

