A partly cloudy Halloween with colder temperatures arriving on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s. A cold front will sweep across our area tomorrow. Halloween will feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain chances are very slim, with a stray shower at most possible.

Temperatures will drop fast once the sun sets on Tuesday. Overnight lows heading into early Wednesday morning will fall into the mid-40s. Wednesday will feature sunny skies, breezy conditions, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will bring temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will slowly increase over the next couple of days after that. Rain chances over the next seven days remain slim to none. There are 2 areas of interest to watch in the tropics, but neither poses a threat to our area at this time.

