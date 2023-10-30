Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area

Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.(Christine Riggieri, Rutledge Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Mass. (Gray News) – A Massachusetts elementary school got a surprise visitor in a photo that was shared on social media Monday morning.

The Rutland Police Department said the staff at Naquag Elementary School witnessed a moose walk up to the drop-off area of the school.

Authorities said the “special visitor” eventually left after curiously checking out the area.

According to the State of Massachusetts, anyone who comes across a moose should never try to approach it.

The pursuit of a moose can stress out the animal and also raises the risk of the moose being chased out into traffic or into groups of bystanders.

Wildlife experts said the best way to deal with a moose is to let it find its own way out of populated locations and back into nearby forested areas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
Crash on Interstate 10
Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Lawyers argue whether the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause blocks Trump from the 2024 ballot
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English game
FILE - Pictured is the entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs,...
Man found dead in Colorado amusement park was heavily armed, wearing armor and had explosives, officials say
Adelson Institute former employee Erika Johnson testified Monday, Oct. 30, about when law...
'Tell them that you're talking to the wrong Dr. Adelson': Charlie's 2016 call with employee about FBI