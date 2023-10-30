Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party overnight Saturday.

Tallahassee Police Department said officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a victim injured in a shooting. Officers discovered that the victim, a woman, was shot around 2 a.m. while attending a parking lot party in the area of Palmer Avenue and South Monroe Street.

The map below depicts the area where the parking lot party allegedly occurred.

The woman’s friend then helped her to the car and drove her to the hospital, according to TPD.

No arrests have been made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

