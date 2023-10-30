Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee Police Department to conduct proactive patrols ensuring pedestrian, bicycle safety

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To ensure and improve both pedestrian and bicycle safety in the capital city, Tallahassee Police Department will be conducting its proactive patrols in pre-determined areas for the fourth consecutive year.

The proactive patrols will be conducted through a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) detail to reduce the number of crashes related to pedestrians and bicyclists in the determined areas, according to the city of Tallahassee.

The goal of the enforcement effort is to increase compliance and awareness regarding traffic laws related to pedestrian and bicyclist safety in pre-determined areas that have been identified as having a high number of traffic crashes, per the city of Tallahassee.

The areas, days and times of the HVE details include:

  • West Pensacola Street from Appleyard Drive to Mabry Street from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
  • East Orange Avenue from Adams Street to Tartary Drive from midnight to 7 a.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 6 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
  • Apalachee Parkway from Paul Russell Road to Southwood Plantation Road from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
  • West Tennessee Street from Macomb Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 4-10 p.m. on Wednesdays
  • West Tennessee Street from Capital Circle Southwest to Bicycle Road from midnight to 7 a.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 4 p.m. to midnight on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
  • North Monroe Street from Callaway Road to Torreya Drive from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and midnight to 4 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

The enforcement efforts are set to continue through May 2024.

“Tallahassee is one of the top 15 cities in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists,” said the city of Tallahassee. “Thus far in 2023, 10 pedestrians and one bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in traffic crashes.”

The HVE details were funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

