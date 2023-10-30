Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks. (CNN, KOKI, NYPD, CPW, ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, CLARK FAMILY)
By Jeremy Roth, TALAT and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Police in New York rushed to save a teen dangling from a bridge as a nearby train was bearing down.

NYPD officers say the teenager had climbed over the bridge barrier to get a closer look at the trains below and then became stuck on the tiny outer ledge.

Officers reached to pull him up, but the tension ratcheted up as an approaching train blared its horn.

After tense moments, the rescuers were able to safely secure the teen. He was visibly shaken but no worse for wear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
Crash on Interstate 10
Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial
Fire at hurricane debris site in Jefferson County.
Fire reported at Jefferson Co. hurricane debris site
Lanier County dominates Glascock County 6-2 to clinch their first softball state championship...
Lanier County softball wins first state championship in schools history

Latest News

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The enforcement efforts are set to continue through May 2024.
Tallahassee Police Department to conduct proactive patrols ensuring pedestrian, bicycle safety
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter had numerous run-ins with authorities, showed warning signs long before shooting