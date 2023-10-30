Valdosta State University releases statement following Remerton shooting that left one student dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University released a statement Monday regarding a student that died following a shooting incident that occurred in Remerton.

The statement read:

Our hearts are broken over the senseless loss of Brianna Long. We are keeping her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

The university confirmed to WCTV that Long was a dental hygiene student from Dallas, Georgia, and she had been taking clinical courses on Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s campus this year.

Valdosta State’s football team released a statement on social media Monday morning, sending their condolences to Long’s family and friends.

We would like to send our Condolences to Brianna Long's family and friends during this time. She made an incredible impact on our school and football program. Forever in our Hearts❤️🖤#ISO — Valdosta State Football (@valdostastatefb) October 30, 2023

VSU says their counseling center has 24/7 resources for students needing grief assistance, including those in the VSU Dental Hygiene program on the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campus.

“Faculty and staff in need of grief-support services are encouraged to contact KEPRO, our Employee Assistance Program, at 844-243-4440 to connect with a local professional. The code to access this service is USGCares. FamilyWorks, an on-campus clinic operated by the Marriage and Family Therapy program, is also available at 229-219-1281,” per the university.

