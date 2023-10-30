Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta State University releases statement following Remerton shooting that left one student dead

Valdosta State University released a statement Monday regarding a student that died following a...
Valdosta State University released a statement Monday regarding a student that died following a shooting incident that occurred in Remerton.(Source: WALB)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University released a statement Monday regarding a student that died following a shooting incident that occurred in Remerton.

The statement read:

The university confirmed to WCTV that Long was a dental hygiene student from Dallas, Georgia, and she had been taking clinical courses on Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s campus this year.

Valdosta State’s football team released a statement on social media Monday morning, sending their condolences to Long’s family and friends.

VSU says their counseling center has 24/7 resources for students needing grief assistance, including those in the VSU Dental Hygiene program on the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campus.

“Faculty and staff in need of grief-support services are encouraged to contact KEPRO, our Employee Assistance Program, at 844-243-4440 to connect with a local professional. The code to access this service is USGCares. FamilyWorks, an on-campus clinic operated by the Marriage and Family Therapy program, is also available at 229-219-1281,” per the university.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
Crash on Interstate 10
Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
The Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their...
Ga. Poison Center pushes ‘common sense’ candy safety practices during Halloween
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has died following an automobile accident.
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident