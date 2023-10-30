Valdosta Street Feed helps community members in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - LAMP staff and volunteers in Valdosta, alongside several other agencies, are helping those facing food insecurity in less than half an hour. But they need your help to pull off their first ever “Valdosta Street Feed.”

The idea stemmed from the Thomasville Street Feed, hosted by the Thomasville Street Church.

Volunteers, supplies, and cooked ready-to-serve food donations are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the location.

“With food insecurity being such a big thing across the board, it’s just awesome to have another avenue for people to be able to get food,” Yurshema Flanders, LAMP Homeless Shelter Executive Director, said. “We’re looking forward to growth and making sure that each part of our town has an opportunity to be able to have food when needed.”

The feed will begin at 4:30pm in the parking lot of Kohls— across from the Goodyear on Baytree Road in Valdosta. Organizers hope to host this event weekly.

