Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta Street Feed helps community members in need

Organizations are hosting their first "Valdosta Street Feed". This event is something...
Organizations are hosting their first "Valdosta Street Feed". This event is something organizers hope to implement weekly-- with consistency.(Source: Yurshema Flanders)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - LAMP staff and volunteers in Valdosta, alongside several other agencies, are helping those facing food insecurity in less than half an hour. But they need your help to pull off their first ever “Valdosta Street Feed.”

The idea stemmed from the Thomasville Street Feed, hosted by the Thomasville Street Church.

Volunteers, supplies, and cooked ready-to-serve food donations are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the location.

“With food insecurity being such a big thing across the board, it’s just awesome to have another avenue for people to be able to get food,” Yurshema Flanders, LAMP Homeless Shelter Executive Director, said. “We’re looking forward to growth and making sure that each part of our town has an opportunity to be able to have food when needed.”

The feed will begin at 4:30pm in the parking lot of Kohls— across from the Goodyear on Baytree Road in Valdosta. Organizers hope to host this event weekly.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
TPD: Woman dies in Saturday morning shooting on Palm Beach Street
Crash on Interstate 10
Serious crash on I-10 causes traffic backup in Madison County
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Leon...
Convicted hit man Luis Rivera testifies in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial