What’s Brewing - 81st Annual North Florida Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

The 81st North Florida Fair is set to return Thursday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m.

Strates Show is celebrating 100 years of operating, bringing you 100 minutes of free rides Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

The fair will take place at the North Florida Fairgrounds in Tallahassee until Nov. 12.

For more information, visit NorthFloridaFair.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.