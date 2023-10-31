Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Appeals court hears North Florida redistricting arguments

A state appeals court will decide if the Florida legislature needs to redraw north Florida’s congressional boundaries.
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Captial Bureau) - A state appeals court will decide if the Florida legislature needs to redraw north Florida’s congressional boundaries.

In a rare hearing Tuesday, 10 of the 13 judges of Florida’s First District Court of Appeals heard arguments on whether or not congressional boundaries need to be redrawn.

A coalition of voter rights groups claim Florida’s 5th congressional district is unconstitutional. For years, it has been a Black performing district, most recently connecting communities from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

That all changed last year when the maps drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff were adopted by the Florida legislature. As a result, District 5 became centered in the Jacksonville area.

“There’s been a diminishment in the voting rights in the ability of voters in that district to elect the candidate of their choice and so I think anytime we recognize a wrong, we need to do whatever we can to correct it,” Equal Ground’s Political Director Genesis Robinson said.

Florida’s 5th district was represented by Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee, until this year. Under Florida law, congressional districts cannot be drawn to diminish minority voters’ ability to elect someone of their choice. Lawson lost re-election after the maps were implemented last year.

The state argued the previous District 5, which was ordered by the Florida Supreme Court, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bans race-based gerrymandering.

“If you look at the reasons why the Florida Supreme Court drew that district, racial considerations predominated,” Florida Solicitor Henry Whitaker General said.

A Leon County Judge ruled last month that the redistricting plan violated part of the Florida Constitution.

Judges in Tuesday’s hearing will issue their ruling another day, and there’s no timeline for that to happen. Robinson is hoping it happens soon.

“We’re hopeful the time frame allows for us to still get it right ahead of the 2024 election cycle,” Robinson said.

The case is expected to be appealed to the Florida Supreme Court no matter how the appellate court rules.

A final decision needs to be issued by the end of the year for any potential changes to be approved by the legislature next year.

This isn’t the only challenge to Florida’s new voting maps. There’s a separate redistricting lawsuit in federal court.

Last week Georgia was ordered to redraw some of its congressional districts by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Crash on Interstate 10
Florida Highway Patrol releases more details following Saturday crash in Madison County
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has died following an automobile accident.
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident

Latest News

A state appeals court will decide if the Florida legislature needs to redraw north Florida’s...
Appeals court hears North Florida redistricting arguments
Charlie Adelson listens as TPD Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies in Adelson's murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: Investigator delves into call, location, text records in Charlie Adelson’s murder trial
bat in flight
Bye Bye Bats? Georgia’s Bat Population is declining
One motorcyclist died Tuesday after being involved in a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday Madison County Crash