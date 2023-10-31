Appeals court hears North Florida redistricting arguments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Captial Bureau) - A state appeals court will decide if the Florida legislature needs to redraw north Florida’s congressional boundaries.

In a rare hearing Tuesday, 10 of the 13 judges of Florida’s First District Court of Appeals heard arguments on whether or not congressional boundaries need to be redrawn.

A coalition of voter rights groups claim Florida’s 5th congressional district is unconstitutional. For years, it has been a Black performing district, most recently connecting communities from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

That all changed last year when the maps drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff were adopted by the Florida legislature. As a result, District 5 became centered in the Jacksonville area.

“There’s been a diminishment in the voting rights in the ability of voters in that district to elect the candidate of their choice and so I think anytime we recognize a wrong, we need to do whatever we can to correct it,” Equal Ground’s Political Director Genesis Robinson said.

Florida’s 5th district was represented by Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee, until this year. Under Florida law, congressional districts cannot be drawn to diminish minority voters’ ability to elect someone of their choice. Lawson lost re-election after the maps were implemented last year.

The state argued the previous District 5, which was ordered by the Florida Supreme Court, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bans race-based gerrymandering.

“If you look at the reasons why the Florida Supreme Court drew that district, racial considerations predominated,” Florida Solicitor Henry Whitaker General said.

A Leon County Judge ruled last month that the redistricting plan violated part of the Florida Constitution.

Judges in Tuesday’s hearing will issue their ruling another day, and there’s no timeline for that to happen. Robinson is hoping it happens soon.

“We’re hopeful the time frame allows for us to still get it right ahead of the 2024 election cycle,” Robinson said.

The case is expected to be appealed to the Florida Supreme Court no matter how the appellate court rules.

A final decision needs to be issued by the end of the year for any potential changes to be approved by the legislature next year.

This isn’t the only challenge to Florida’s new voting maps. There’s a separate redistricting lawsuit in federal court.

Last week Georgia was ordered to redraw some of its congressional districts by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.