Courtroom distractions prompt delays, warnings from judge in Charlie Adelson trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A deep dive into phone records in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial stretched past the four-hour mark Tuesday morning.

Tallahassee Police Sergeant Chris Corbitt took the stand Monday afternoon for more than two hours and resumed his testimony Tuesday morning.

His testimony about calls among Charlie Adelson, his family, and the three convicted co-defendants in the murder plot was interrupted twice.

The first, when a juror asked to speak with a bailiff and the judge later admonished people in the gallery to stop talking and gesturing.

A bailiff whispers to Circuit Judge Stephen Everett after a juror asked to speak with her during Charlie AdelsonÕs trial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (WCTV)

“You are permitted to sit here as the trial unfolds, but nothing is to distract the jurors from their job,” Circuit Judge Stephen Everett said. “If you need to speak with each other and it’s louder than a whisper, you need to exit the courtroom.”

The judge paused proceedings a second time about 30 minutes later when someone’s phone rang.

“Bailiff, please escort out the person whose phone is ringing,” Judge Everett said.

It turned out to be Dan Markels’s mother, Ruth Markel. She and the victim advocate left the courtroom.

“If there are any more issues with phones or murmuring audibly or anything else,” the judge said, “you are leaving the trial. I hope I am making myself clear.”

Ruth Markel returned to the courtroom within 30 minutes.

On cross examination, defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked Corbitt about the thousands of calls, dates, and locations he analyzed.

“So everything in that presentation, you had back in 2016?” Rashbaum asked.

“Yes, we should have,” Corbitt answered.

“You’re aware that Mr. Adelson wasn’t arrested until 2022, right?”

“Yes.”

“So it’s fair to say that whatever is in in your presentation, someone didn’t think it was enough to arrest Mr. Adelson, correct?”

“Objection, to speculation and relevance,” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said.

“Sustained, as to relevance,” Judge Everett said.

Charlie Adelson’s defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum cross examines Tallahassee Police Sgt. Chris Corbitt on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (WCTV)

Before testimony started for the day, attorneys discussed the controversial undercover FBI recording of Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua meeting at the Dolce Vita restaurant in April 2016.

Jurors will likely get their first look at that video Tuesday afternoon.

An enhancement of the audio on that recording ultimately led to Charlie Adelson’s arrest just weeks before Magbanua’s trial.

