December-like chill heading into tomorrow...

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
Feeling more like late December over the next few days.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida, California, and Arizona are the only warm spots today, with much of the nation falling below average on Halloween. We will get our fair share over the next few days... Here are a few weather headlines to watch:

  • December-like the next few days
  • Breezy to gusty tonight and tomorrow
  • Elevated fire danger tomorrow

Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s with breezy conditions as a cold front slides through the area. This will bring in much cooler air. Winds north 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

On the Gulf, a Gale Warning is in effect with the strong gusts. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through the end of Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s highs will be more typical of late December in the 60s with sunny skies and breezy with winds 15 to 20 mph, and gusts to 30 mph. With very dry air moving in and gusty winds, a fire weather watch has been issued for Wednesday and will be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. This means fire danger will be high.

Tomorrow night FROST could be in play JUST to our north. If winds calm enough we could see at least some patchy frost. This will be highly dependent on the wind speed. Right now it appears there will be a light wind which should prevent frost for the most part.

Thursday temperatures out the door Thursday will fall into the upper 30s, otherwise, we are looking at widespread 40s. A cool afternoon in the 60s and not as breezy.

Dry and mostly sunny to end the week and into your weekend with slightly warmer highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Watch the video for a complete breakdown.

