Dolce Vita video takes center stage in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jurors in Courtroom 3G donned headphones Tuesday afternoon to see a key piece of evidence in Charlie Adelson’s murder for hire trial, a video of him and Katherine Magbanua meeting at a Miami restaurant.

That video was recorded by an undercover FBI agent in the Dolce Vita restaurant nearly two years after the murder of Adelson’s brother-in-law Dan Markel.

Charlie Adelson's defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum listens to recorded phone calls between Charlie Adelson and his mother, Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)

“If they had evidence, we would already have gone to the airport,” Charlie Adelson said in the video.

He went on to say, “they didn’t mention my name, which makes me think, makes me think that they don’t, these people only know part of the story or they think they know part of the story.”

The meeting at Dolce Vita happened just one day after another undercover FBI agent approached Adelson’s mother on the street and handed her a news clipping about Dan Markel’s murder with a phone number on it.

“I think if they thought I had something to do with it, they would find me and they’d talk to me. You know what I’m saying,” Charlie Adelson said in the video. “Like go talk to the person who’s involved; not f***ing people who aren’t involved and I’m not involved.”

The video was recorded on April 20, 2016 by an undercover FBI agent, who took the stand Tuesday and estimated he was sitting about 10 to 12 feet away at the time.

“Okay. Tell us about the equipment. You said it was inside of a bag?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“So it looked like it was a messenger bag, computer bag size type thing you can carry books or a laptop computer in and had kind of like perforations, like a bunch of holes in it,” the undercover agent said.

“Alright, and was the bag outfitted with audio and video recording equipment?”

“Yes,” the undercover agent said.

“Fair to say you couldn’t hear much of what they were saying to each other?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked the undercover agent on cross examination.

“Correct,” he said.

Attorneys have argued over the admissibility of the video for years as portions of the recording are inaudible.

The conversation between Adelson and Magbanua became clearer in 2022 after an audio forensics expert who used to work for the CIA was able to reduce the background noise and clarify the audio.

Prosecutors called the audio forensics expert James Keith McElveen to the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Keith McElveen responds to questions posed by Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)

“Our technique is a bit different than other techniques,” McElveen said. “We take the audio and treat it as if it’s an image, a photograph that’s out of focus, that’s blurry. We feed it into the computer and figure out how to unblur the sound, just like you would unblur a photograph. This fortunately has the nice effect of focusing in on the person’s voice, or the people’s voices if they’re near each other and blurring out the rest of the background.”

Judges in past trials have admitted the Dolce Vita video as evidence but have not allowed the jury to see any subtitles or transcripts.

The judge in this case did allow jurors to read an accompanying transcript, but advised them the transcripts are not evidence, and said “You must rely on what you hear, not what you read.”

The newly enhanced version of the Dolce Vita video led to Adelson’s indictment and arrest just weeks before his ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator Katherine Magbanua was set to stand trial.

The Dolce Vita video is 41 minutes long and was played in its entirety Tuesday afternoon.

Jurors also got to see video of “the bump.”

The undercover FBI agent testified Tuesday that he was posing as a member of the Latin Kings gang in an effort to jumpstart conversations among the Adelsons and others suspected of being involved in the murder of Dan Markel.

They didn’t know it at the time, but the FBI was recording their phone calls after a judge authorized wire taps in the case.

FBI agent Pat Sanford took the stand Tuesday afternoon and played several of the wire tapped calls.

Pat Sanford reacts to questions posed by Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)

He testified that Donna Adelson’s first call was to Charlie Adelson.

“It was something that came hand to hand to me as I exited the building today,” Donna Adelson said.

“Was it anonymous or .... " Charlie Adelson asked.

“Oh, no. It’s not anonymous. It’s not anonymous. I just don’t want to discuss it over the phone,” Donna Adelson said.

Charlie Adelson’s next call was to Katherine Magbanua.

“She said someone approached her on the street,” Charlie Adelson said.

“Uh-huh,” Magbanua replied.

“Called her by name.”

“Uh-huh.”

“Handed her an envelope with something in it.”

“Yeah.”

“And somebody was ... she really wouldn’t go into detail ... and listen, I don’t have no idea what this is in reference to.”

“Uh-huh,” Magbanua said.

“But something regarding her son, something regarding his ex-girlfriend, and the person asking my mom for some money,” Charlie Adelson said.

Attorneys are expected to continue questioning FBI agent Pat Sanford when the trial resumes on Wednesday.

