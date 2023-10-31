Highs falling into the 60s by tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Plenty of sunshine over the next few days with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s.

With very dry air, fire danger will also be something to watch today.

Watch the video for the breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.