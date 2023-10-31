Tell Me Something Good
Highs falling into the 60s by tomorrow

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Feeling more like winter than October...
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Plenty of sunshine over the next few days with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s.

With very dry air, fire danger will also be something to watch today.

Watch the video for the breakdown.

