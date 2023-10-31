Tell Me Something Good
How to prevent safety scares on Halloween

Before you head out this Halloween, make sure your trick-or-treaters stay safe. (Credit: CNN Newsoure)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - It is time for carved pumpkins, costumes and candy, but before you head out this Halloween, make sure your trick-or-treaters stay safe.

There will be little ghosts and goblins searching for some treats tonight, but on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to the Safe Kids Worldwide Organization.

”You want to make sure that you are very, very well seen. Have some sort of reflective tape both on your costume itself but also on your outerwear,” Stephanie Fox with the American Red Cross said.

Before you go out, the American Red Cross says to remove anything on a costume that may cause a child to trip and to be aware of fire hazards.

”Some of the materials used for costumes are actually flammable, so stay away from those really beautiful jack-o-lanterns that so many folks will have on their properties and their front stoops,” Fox said.

Older kids should let parents know their trick-or-treat route while younger children should only go to well-lit homes with an adult.

”If there’s a porch light on, or maybe folks have a presence in the yard or driveway, that is your sign to let you know to come up and visit,” Fox said.

You should also walk on sidewalks and not the street and make sure to look both ways before crossing.

Those handing out candy can help children stay safe by securing pets.

“Having people visiting with masks and unfamiliar costumes can be a little scary so the more you can prevent your pet from being in that situation the safer it is for everyone,” Fox said.

Finally, make sure an adult examines the candy before it is consumed.

”To remove anything that could cause allergic reactions, to remove anything that may be something you’re not familiar with or any kind of choking hazard for younger children,” Fox said.

The Red Cross says anyone welcoming trick-or-treaters can also help protect them from falls by lighting the area well, sweeping leaves and other trip hazards from your driveway or sidewalks and clearing your porch and front yard of obstacles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

