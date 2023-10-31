LIVE BLOG: Investigator delves into call, location, text records in Charlie Adelson’s murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the second week of Charlie Adelson’s murder trial, prosecutors are diving into the nitty-gritty details.

Adelson is accused of plotting and funding the 2014 murder-for-hire of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel, who was in a contentious custody battle with the South Florida periodontist’s sister, Wendi Adelson.

At the start of this week’s testimony, financial and communication investigators on the case are laying out the Adelson family’s call, text, location and financial records from the time of the murder. They also reviewed those files on the three other people who have been charged in the case: Katherine Magbanua, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia.

Tallahassee Police Sgt. Chris Corbitt returned to the witness stand Tuesday to continue reviewing his investigation.

10:40 a.m.: Defense questions investigator on travels

Rashbaum is asking Corbitt about a party he says Donna and Charlie Adelson planned for Harvey Adelson.

The witness clarifies some points related to Wendi’s whereabouts the day of the murder and Donna and Harvey’s travels to Orlando in 2014.

Charlie Adelson’s defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum cross examines Tallahassee Police Sgt. Chris Corbitt on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (WCTV)

10:15 a.m.: Ruth Markel is asked to leave

Tallahassee Police Sgt. Chris Corbitt is back on the stand testifying about cell records around the time of the 2014 murder. It’s defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum’s turn to question him.

The Markel parents, Ruth and Phil, have sat in the gallery for all of the trial so far. But as Corbitt testified Tuesday morning, an alarm connected to Ruth’s phone or watch began to ring.

Circuit Judge Stephen Everett ordered a bailiff to escort her out of the room.

After his order, the prosecution and defense met with the judge. The judge addressed the courtroom, saying this would be the last warning for the gallery to silence their phones or be asked to leave.

