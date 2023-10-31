Tell Me Something Good
Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday Madison County Crash

The crash occurred around 6 a.m.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, FLa. (WCTV) - One motorcyclist died Tuesday after being involved in a vehicle crash.

Around 6 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of S State Road 53 and County Road 255, according to FHP.

A sedan, driven by a 58-year-old San Francisco man, approached the intersection traveling south on County Road 255 and stopped at the stop sign, per FHP.

A 33-year-old motorcyclist of Live Oak was traveling north on S State Road 53, according to FHP.

The sedan driver then traveled south onto S State Road 53 before colliding with the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire department assisted FHP on scene.

