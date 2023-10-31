Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday Madison County Crash

MADISON COUNTY, FLa. (WCTV) - One motorcyclist died Tuesday after being involved in a vehicle crash.

Around 6 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of S State Road 53 and County Road 255, according to FHP.

A sedan, driven by a 58-year-old San Francisco man, approached the intersection traveling south on County Road 255 and stopped at the stop sign, per FHP.

A 33-year-old motorcyclist of Live Oak was traveling north on S State Road 53, according to FHP.

The sedan driver then traveled south onto S State Road 53 before colliding with the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire department assisted FHP on scene.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.