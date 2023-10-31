Tell Me Something Good
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews

FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2002.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Several networks are paying tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

Variety reports that TBS will host a “Friends” marathon dedicated to Perry’s beloved character Chandler Bing this week.

The “Best of Chandler” marathon will include special tributes starting Wednesday highlighting Chandler’s most hilarious and heartwarming episodes of “Friends.”

Episodes focused on Chandler’s friendship with fellow character Joey will air on Thursday.

On Friday, episodes will focus on Chandler’s relationship with Monica’s character.

Encores of the marathon episodes will continue over the weekend through Sunday.

The Chandler marathon is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. in all time zones on Wednesday and run for 12 hours. Thursday’s episodes are slated to start at 6 a.m. with Friday’s marathon starting at 10 a.m.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, which has exclusive streaming rights to the sitcom that ended in 2004, will be adding a title card to reruns featuring a photo of the actor that reads “In memory of Matthew Perry, 1969-2023.”

Additionally, Nick at Nite has already started airing a special titled “Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend” along with fan-favorite episodes of “Friends.”

According to multiple reports, the special includes never-before-seen interviews with Perry, behind-the-scenes moments along with stories about Perry’s best moments as Chandler.

The fan-favorite episodes will also continue to air through Sunday beginning at 10 p.m. nightly in all time zones.

Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home over the weekend, according to The Associated Press. An investigation into how Perry died is ongoing, and it may take weeks before his cause of death is determined.

Perry was among television’s most famous and most quotable characters thanks to playing Chandler on “Friends” for 10 seasons.

“This truly is the one where our hearts are broken,” said “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright in a statement. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

