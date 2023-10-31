Seminoles fourth in first College Football Playoff Rankings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday night saw the unveiling of the first College football Playoff Top 25 from the CFP Committee with Florida State rewarded with a 4th ranking following its 8-0 start.

The College Football Playoff Top 25 for October 31st, 2023 (Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)

The Ohio State Buckeyes claim the top spot according to the committee with the reigning champion Georgia at two and Michigan ranked third.

The first two out both reside from the Pac-12 as undefeated Washington claims the fifth spot and the Oregon Ducks come in at sixth.

The Seminoles will look to impress the committee again this Saturday on the road at Pittsburgh.

