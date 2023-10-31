“Spike in cash,” investigators following the money after Dan Markel’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony in the murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson turning to money Monday afternoon as investigators describe a big spike in bank deposits and a rash of pricey purchases in the months after Dan Markel’s murder.

Markel was shot and killed as he pulled into his driveway back in July 2014. Three people - Katherine Magbanua, Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera - have already been convicted in the murder for hire plot that prosecutors contend was fueled by a custody battle between Markel and Charlie Adelson’s sister Wendi.

Graphs and charts splashed on the big screen in court as forensic accountant Mary Hull detailed what she discovered about the finances of Magbanua, Garcia, Rivera and the entire Adelson family.

Hull said there was a big spike in cash deposits into Magbanua’s bank account immediately after Markel’s murder.

“In 2014, did she have about three times as much cash deposited into her account as the year before?” prosecutor Sarah Dugan asked.

“Yes,” Hull said.

“And about twice as much as the year after in 2015?”

“Yes.”

“So looking at this ... 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 ... is four year span. Which month in that four year span has the most amount of cash deposits?” Dugan asked.

“August of 2014,” Hull answered.

“What about the second highest?”

“The second highest was October 2014.”

And the third?

“July 2014.” Hull said.

The state exhibits graphs showing Magbanua's cash deposits from 2013 to 2016 and put them on a timeline with her employment records and important case dates.

Hull also testified Magbanua received a series of 44 checks from the Adelson Institute that began within months of the murder and lasted nearly two years.

“Were all of the checks deposited by Katherine Magbanua?” prosecutor Sarah Dugan asked.

“They were,” Hull said.

“Who were all the checks signed by?”

“Donna Adelson.”

“When was the first check issued from the Adelson Institute to Katherine Magbanua?”

“The date on the check was September 17, 2014.”

“That was about two months from the murder of Dan Markel?”

”That’s correct.”

“And how often did Katherine Magbanua receive checks from Adelson Institute after that?”

“She received two checks a month.”

“Until May of 2016?” Dugan asked.

“That’s correct,” Hull testified.

Hull noted that Magbanua paid almost entirely in cash for a breast augmentation in October 2016.

On cross examination, defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked Hull about the cash deposits, suggesting there was no way to know whether they were payments for Markel’s murder or extortion payments.

“Now, you saw the spike in the cash increases, the biggest spike was the month after Professor Markel’s murder?” Rashbaum asked.

“Yes,” Hull said.

“But the cash just kept on coming, right?”

“Yes.”

“And when you do the math ... it’s really around $2,000 a month, right?”

“Basically, yes.”

“Now let me ask you when you do these graphs, the word murder isn’t scientific right?” Rashbaum asked.

“That’s correct,” Hull said.

“It could easily say extortion as well, correct?”

“I suppose, yes.”

Hull also shared text messages and corresponding financial records that showed Adelson paid for Magbanua’s car repairs and plane tickets to the Dominican Republic. On cross examination, Rashbaum asked if Adelson made any attempts to hide those payments.

“Charlie Adelson has no problem whatsoever creating a paper trail and putting those car repairs on his credit card right?” Rashbaum asked.

“Correct.”

“And in fact, you’re able to go to his credit card and see it right?”

“That’s right.”

“Katie Magbanua tells him not to put it on the credit card, right?”

“That’s right.”

“And he doesn’t listen to her?”

“No,” Hull said.

Hull also analyzed the bank records of convicted hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. Jurors saw a picture posted online of Garcia and Rivera showing off new motorcycles just weeks after the murder. Hull says Rivera also bought a car soon after the murder and Garcia bought two cars.

Hull testified that in the years she reviewed, Charlie Adelson was making between $3 million and $3.5 million dollars a year. She testified that the Adelson family had “money in the bank” topping $8 million and investments topping $4 million, not including their homes, cars and other assets.

Tallahassee Police Sergeant Chris Corbitt spent more than two hours on the stand Monday sharing detailed records of cell phone calls and their locations among the Adelsons and the trio since convicted of killing Markel.

Corbitt’s testimony will continue Tuesday morning.

