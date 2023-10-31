Spooktacular fun in Tallahassee, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV has you covered!

Tallahassee

Trunk-or-Treats at Morningside Church

5:30pm-7pm

1560 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee, FL 32317

Games, treats, hot dogs and more

Trunk-or-Treats on Emerald Ridge Loop

5pm-7pm

Free

Emerald Ridge Neighborhood

Off Hartsfield Road between Fire station #8 & Mission Road

Trunk-or-Treats at First Baptist church Woodville

5:30pm-7:30pm

Free

9500 Woodville Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32305

Free hotdogs until they run out

Toddler Trick or Treat at John Wesley UMC

4:30pm-6pm

Free

1689 Old St. Augustine Road, Tallahassee, FL

Great for ages 5 & under

Candy & games

Betton Hills Halloween Crawl

5:30pm-9pm

Free

Betton Hills, Tallahassee, FL

Driveway to driveway

House of Cars Florida Halloween Party

6pm-8pm

Free

737 N Monroe, Tallahassee, FL

Candy, old fashion treats, games, costume contest ($50 in-store credit prize)

All ages welcome

Trunk or Treat at WT Moore Elementary School

6pm-7:30pm

South Georgia

Thomasville

TCCHS Band Masquerade Concert

6:30pm - 7:30pm

A night of spooky music, show tunes and costumes

Bainbridge

Scare on the Square

5pm - 7pm

A night of free candy, costume contests and prizes

Trunk or Treat: 5pm - 7pm

Munchkin Masquerade: Registration begins at 5pm

Echols

Echols County Community Center Trunk or Treat

7pm

Cairo

Boo on Broad

3:30pm - 5:30pm

The event will feature trick-or-treating, a photo booth, ring toss and more.

Lowndes County

Drive-thru Candy Caravan

6pm - 8pm

2102 Technology Crossing (enter from S. Patterson Street)

