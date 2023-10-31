Spooktacular fun in Tallahassee, South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV has you covered!
Tallahassee
Trunk-or-Treats at Morningside Church
- 5:30pm-7pm
- 1560 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Games, treats, hot dogs and more
Trunk-or-Treats on Emerald Ridge Loop
- 5pm-7pm
- Free
- Emerald Ridge Neighborhood
- Off Hartsfield Road between Fire station #8 & Mission Road
Trunk-or-Treats at First Baptist church Woodville
- 5:30pm-7:30pm
- Free
- 9500 Woodville Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32305
- Free hotdogs until they run out
Toddler Trick or Treat at John Wesley UMC
- 4:30pm-6pm
- Free
- 1689 Old St. Augustine Road, Tallahassee, FL
- Great for ages 5 & under
- Candy & games
- 5:30pm-9pm
- Free
- Betton Hills, Tallahassee, FL
- Driveway to driveway
House of Cars Florida Halloween Party
- 6pm-8pm
- Free
- 737 N Monroe, Tallahassee, FL
- Candy, old fashion treats, games, costume contest ($50 in-store credit prize)
- All ages welcome
Trunk or Treat at WT Moore Elementary School
- 6pm-7:30pm
South Georgia
Thomasville
- 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- A night of spooky music, show tunes and costumes
Bainbridge
- 5pm - 7pm
- A night of free candy, costume contests and prizes
- Trunk or Treat: 5pm - 7pm
- Munchkin Masquerade: Registration begins at 5pm
Echols
Echols County Community Center Trunk or Treat
- 7pm
Cairo
- 3:30pm - 5:30pm
- The event will feature trick-or-treating, a photo booth, ring toss and more.
Lowndes County
- 6pm - 8pm
- 2102 Technology Crossing (enter from S. Patterson Street)
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.