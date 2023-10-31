Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Spooktacular fun in Tallahassee, South Georgia

Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV...
Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV has you covered!(Source: Pixabay)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV has you covered!

Tallahassee

Trunk-or-Treats at Morningside Church

  • 5:30pm-7pm
  • 1560 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee, FL 32317
  • Games, treats, hot dogs and more

Trunk-or-Treats on Emerald Ridge Loop

  • 5pm-7pm
  • Free
  • Emerald Ridge Neighborhood
  • Off Hartsfield Road between Fire station #8 & Mission Road

Trunk-or-Treats at First Baptist church Woodville

  • 5:30pm-7:30pm
  • Free
  • 9500 Woodville Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32305
  • Free hotdogs until they run out

Toddler Trick or Treat at John Wesley UMC

  • 4:30pm-6pm
  • Free
  • 1689 Old St. Augustine Road, Tallahassee, FL
  • Great for ages 5 & under
  • Candy & games

Betton Hills Halloween Crawl

  • 5:30pm-9pm
  • Free
  • Betton Hills, Tallahassee, FL
  • Driveway to driveway

House of Cars Florida Halloween Party

  • 6pm-8pm
  • Free
  • 737 N Monroe, Tallahassee, FL
  • Candy, old fashion treats, games, costume contest ($50 in-store credit prize)
  • All ages welcome

Trunk or Treat at WT Moore Elementary School

  • 6pm-7:30pm

South Georgia

Thomasville

TCCHS Band Masquerade Concert

  • 6:30pm - 7:30pm
  • A night of spooky music, show tunes and costumes

Bainbridge

Scare on the Square

  • 5pm - 7pm
  • A night of free candy, costume contests and prizes
  • Trunk or Treat: 5pm - 7pm
  • Munchkin Masquerade: Registration begins at 5pm

Echols

Echols County Community Center Trunk or Treat

  • 7pm

Cairo

Boo on Broad

  • 3:30pm - 5:30pm
  • The event will feature trick-or-treating, a photo booth, ring toss and more.

Lowndes County

Drive-thru Candy Caravan

  • 6pm - 8pm
  • 2102 Technology Crossing (enter from S. Patterson Street)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Crash on Interstate 10
Florida Highway Patrol releases more details following Saturday crash in Madison County
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has died following an automobile accident.
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident

Latest News

Dozens of nurses in the labor and delivery, family cane units at TMH were pregnant in 2023.
‘It leads to a personal bond’: More than a dozen TMH nurses pregnant in delivery and family units
Dozens of nurses in the labor and delivery , family cane units at TMH were pregnant in 2023.
‘It leads to a personal bond’: More than a dozen TMH nurses pregnant in delivery and family units
Multiple nurses expecting at TMH
Pregnant nurses at TMH 2023
Cortavious Merritt (far left), Patricia Snelling (middle), Jalen Merritt, Johnny Merritt,...
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner